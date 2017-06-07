GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Money In The Bank.

Lana gets title shot at Money In The Bank PPV

SmackDown Live's Women's Division just got a whole lot crazier.

If having the first ever female Money In The Bank (MITB) Ladder Match wasn't enough, SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon has granted Lana a shot at the SmackDown Live Women's Title. Lana is set to take on Naomi for the title at the WWE's Money In The Bank pay-per-view (PPV) next month.

Lana's SmackDown Live debut had been hyped up for weeks now, with vignettes of her dancing on a chair being used to hype up her return to WWE TV dubbing her new gimmick.

"The Ravishing Russian" made her debut on SmackDown Live last night (Tues. June 6, 2017) during the opening segment of the show; in which Shane McMahon debuted the new female Money In The Bank briefcase alongside competitors Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina.

Lana then interrupted the segment and declared that she should also be involved in the match, something that the SmackDown Women's Champ found very funny as Naomi laughed harshly into the mic. Naomi stated that Lana wouldn't be able to hang in a match the magnitude of an MITB Ladder Match, to which Lana responded that she could beat Naomi in one-on-one competition.

This set Naomi off, who demanded that they get it on and see just who the better woman inside the ring was, but McMahon waived Lana to get out of the ring and return backstage. Lana soon returned to cost Naomi her Six Man Tag Match just minutes later.

Later throughout the show a segment aired in which Naomi begged Shane McMahon to make a match against herself and Lana at MITB, and after she said she was willing to put her title on the line, McMahon happily obliged. 

You can check out the full MITB PPV card here:

WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

MITB Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

MITB Ladder Match
Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Lana vs. Naomi

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

What are your thoughts on Lana's SmackDown Live Women's Title shot? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

