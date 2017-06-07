Two of the biggest stars on the WWE's RAW roster could possibly be challenging for their first world titles at SummerSlam.

Braun Strowman has been out-of-action for the past few weeks with an elbow injury after a scuffle with Roman Reigns following their match-up at Payback. Strowman was expected to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title before the injury, and that still seems to be the plan as he is currently slated to take on "The Beast" at SummerSlam in August.

Strowman and Lesnar teased a possible feud a few weeks ago on RAW when the pair faced off, but Strowman retreated and stated he'd get Brock when the time was right.

Nia Jax is arguably the most dominant female talent on the WWE's roster, and will finally be receiving her first one-on-one shot at the RAW Women's title it seems, as she has begun a program with current champion Alexa Bliss. After Bliss defeated Bayley at Extreme Rules to defend her title, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle brought up the fact that Bliss promised Jax a shot at her title once she was through with Bayley.

Now Jax is ready to collect on that promise but was cheated out of her title shot against Bliss this past Monday on RAW when Bliss got herself intentionally disqualified by provoking Mickie James and Dana Brooke to attack her at ringside.

Jax's business with Bliss seems far from over, however, and could lead to a possible meeting between the two at Great Balls Of Fire or SummerSlam.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer recently joined the Live Audio Wrestling podcast to talk about Jax and Strowman's pushes, bringing up the fact that they've been very similar to one another (quotes via WrestlingRumors.net):

"You could tell when [Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss] did the face off a couple weeks ago on Raw, that was the direction they are going in,” said Meltzer.

“That may be where the SummerSlam match goes. So, essentially you have Nia Jax challenging for the Women’s Title and you have Braun Strowman challenging for the Universal Title.

"So, the two that came up together and were pushed in the exact same way are finally getting their big championship matches.”

