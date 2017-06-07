Samoa Joe showcased his supremacy earlier this week when he choked out Finn Balor in the Fatal Five-Way match at Extreme Rules to advance to Great Balls of Fire where he’ll challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Joe continues to display his dominance heel antics the following night too on Monday Night RAW, when he once again locked in the vicious Coquina Clutch to choke out Paul Heyman, prompting Lesnar to make a return to RAW next week.

COQUINA CLUTCH

The Coquina Clutch is now the most dangerous weapon in Joe’s arsenal, mainly because we’re not seeing him use the Muscle Buster on the main roster.

He injured Rollins with the Coquina Clutch, while the submission move has also helped him pick up crucial wins like the one on Sunday night, but one Reddit user has exposed a major flaw.

He admitted that he’s looking too deep into it, but revealed that the two-time NXT Champion is making a massive mistake when he locks in the hold as he crosses his ankles – something that could backfire.

He posted: “Last night, Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on Balor and had him dead to rights in the middle of the ring.

“To the casual observer…looks pretty good, right? Has the choke on tight, and his huge legs are wrapped tight around Balor’s body.

"Well, he’s committing one of the cardinal sins of grappling. You should NEVER cross your ankles when you have taken control of your opponents back. In this position, Joe has set himself up to be tapped out to an EXTREMELY painful ankle lock.

“In this GIF below, in which the competitors are more or less in the same exact position as Joe and Finn, you can see the attacker successfully take his opponents back.

“Thinking quickly, the other guy throws his top leg over and almost INSTANTLY gets a tap by locking his ankle. Finn was in perfect position to pull off this exact move.”

While he is looking too deep into it, it leads us nicely to Great Balls of Fire where Joe is up against somebody with a storied MMA career, considering Lesnar has held the UFC heavyweight championship.

WWE can’t afford to send Joe to Suplex City and bury him in an instant; that will backfire and his Destroyer image will suffer for the sake of one pay-per-view match.

He needs to look strong, regardless of the outcome.

It would be a brilliant sight to see him lock the Coquina Clutch on Lesnar, and given the latter’s MMA background, a submission victory could still make Joe look strong as they could brush it off as a lapse of concentration.

