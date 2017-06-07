Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Steve Kerr compares Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

It's difficult to see how a team that finished the 2016 season with 73 wins and runners-up in the NBA Finals could improve, but that's exactly what the Golden State Warriors did.

After just missing out on their second NBA Championship last season, the Warriors added Kevin Durant to their squad and haven't looked back since. Although he did miss parts of the season due to injury, when he has been on the court, he has been a vital part of their success.

Durant, alongside his teammate Steph Curry, have been largely responsible for Golden State's dominance in the playoffs this season, currently undefeated with a 14-0 record and a 2-0 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Before Game 3, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr commented on Curry and Durant and how impactful they have been this season, drawing comparisons to another duo that was just as deadly when they were together. LeBron James and Dwyane Wade at the Miami Heat.

Kerr said to reporters on Tuesday, according to Fox Sports: “The example I would probably give you would be like Miami with Wade and LeBron. I think that was a much tougher transition because you’re talking about two guys who generally in their careers to that point had been kind of point forward types, neither one was really a three-point shooter at the time.

Miami Heat v New York Knicks

“So they had – it took them a good year, I thought, to figure out how to play together. And then they did it beautifully.

“But with Steph and K.D., you’re talking about guys who handle the ball, who shoot from range, who cut, who are kind of used to playing off the ball, so that the transition I think was pretty smooth. It did take a little bit of time, but for the most part their talents fit together pretty naturally.”

The Warriors duo sure has been a force not to be messed with in this season's playoffs.

Curry is averaging 28.8 points while shooting 50 percent from the floor, 43 percent from deep and 92 percent from the free-throw line in the postseason so far. Durant, on the other hand, is averaging 26.9 points, on 56 percent shooting from the floor, 44 percent from beyond the arc and 88 percent from the line.

The form of Curry and Durant has put the Cavaliers in a must-win situation in Game 3 tonight, otherwise, we could be about to witness the first ever clean sweep in playoff history, thanks in large part to these two Golden State stars.

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

