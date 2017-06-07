GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Virgil Van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool Echo’s reaction to Virgil van Dijk’s transfer fiasco is brutal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

At the start of the week, Liverpool looked like they were going to strike fear into their Premier League rivals with two huge deals.

The first transfer would have seen Mohamed Salah brought back to the Premier League from Roma for around £35 million pounds, but it appears that deal has stalled with Liverpool reluctant to pay that much.

The second deal was the one they needed the most. Dutch centre-back Virgil Van Dijk was set to spurn offers from Manchester City and Chelsea to join Liverpool in a deal reportedly worth close to £60 million.

Article continues below

That was until Southampton reported the Reds to the Premier League for tapping up their player. As a result, Jurgen Klopp's men were forced to release the following statement:

"Liverpool Football Club would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation regarding Southampton Football Club and player transfers between the two clubs.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

Watch: Here's what happened after SmackDown Live went off-air

Watch: Here's what happened after SmackDown Live went off-air

What Messi has asked each of his guests for as a wedding present is brilliant [Sport]

What Messi has asked each of his guests for as a wedding present is brilliant [Sport]

"We apologise to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk.

"We respect Southampton's position and can confirm we have ended any interest in the player."

Ouch. From two potential game-changers to nothing in the space of two days.

FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-SOUTHAMPTON

With such publicly embarrassing failings in the transfer market, it is no surprise that the local paper, the Liverpool Echo, launched a scathing attack on the club for how they have handled their business this week.

Ian Doyle of the paper wrote: "What a complete and utter shambles. A farce. An embarrassment. A humiliation. A joke.

"None of those words, though, can truly do justice to the dramatic u-turn Liverpool have performed regarding their interest in Virgil van Dijk."

Sydney FC v Liverpool FC

Doyle went on to say in a lengthy rant: "Something somewhere has gone wrong. Very, very wrong.

"Let’s be grown up about this for a moment. Transfers are a grey area, approaches are made that skirt the very limits of what is acceptable.

"All van Dijk’s suitors would have, in some indirect manner, had the ear of the player.

"But for Liverpool to retreat so rapidly when Southampton approached the Premier League to investigate an illegal approach suggests the Reds have not so much edged as leapt over the boundaries."

Southampton v Liverpool - Premier League

And he would be exactly correct. Considering Liverpool are already serving a two-year ban from signing academy players after 'tapping up' a 12-year-old from Stoke, they must have really feared the consequences.

The paper has branded this as one of the most embarrassing moments in the club's 125-year history - do you agree?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Southampton
Football

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

Here's the SmackDown star expected to become WWE Champion - sorry Jinder Mahal

Watch: Here's what happened after SmackDown Live went off-air

Watch: Here's what happened after SmackDown Live went off-air

What Messi has asked each of his guests for as a wedding present is brilliant [Sport]

What Messi has asked each of his guests for as a wedding present is brilliant [Sport]

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

NFL UK and GiveMeSport announce ‘record-breaking’ video content series

Jeff Hardy fuels big rumors with recent Instagram post

Jeff Hardy fuels big rumors with recent Instagram post

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again