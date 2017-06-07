John Cena on burying young talent

John Cena is arguably the biggest WWE Superstar the company has ever seen.

His role with the WWE has slowly begun to diminish over the years as Cena continues to land more roles in Hollywood and has been needing to take sporadic leaves of absence to help promote his various projects. Cena has been promoting his most recent film, "The Wall," lately and hasn't been on WWE TV since WrestleMania 33.

Cena recently did an interview with The Wrap to promote the new season of his reality show "American Grit," and commented on the misconception that he's been "coddled" throughout his career (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

Article continues below

"If you look at my existence in WWE, I have never asked anyone and will never ask anyone to pull any punches," Cena explained.

"I believe that it's a 'Strong Survive' environment, and accept nothing less. I think people forget my [history] in WWE sometimes and the fact that I truly had to earn every inch.

Article continues below

"There is this overwhelming perception that I am protected and coddled — that couldn't be father from the truth."

"I just believe you bring your best to every story and you bring your best to every fight. And if my skills aren't as good, then it's time to step back. It's just a matter of believing in myself and going out there and speaking from the heart.

"I believe that sometimes that's something missing in some of the WWE storylines … being honest and brave enough to put everything out there on the table."

Cena also commented on his reputation for "burying young talent" and says that he simply always brings his best whenever he steps into the squared circle:

"This is why I have the reputation of quote-unquote 'burying younger talent,' because I will let them do whatever they want with me — and then after they get done, they're not as motivated," Cena remarked.

"So, it's not that I sink their ship, it's that they fail to operate at an elite level. And I'm on to the next person, [to] whom I say, "Hey man, bring your best punch and I'm gonna punch back" — and they don't take that attitude beyond me."

What are your thoughts on Cena's comments regarding accusations of him burying young talent? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms