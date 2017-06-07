GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

McGregor Lobov.

Artem Lobov calls out Jose Aldo on Twitter after UFC 612 defeat

Although it seemed highly unlikely that Jose Aldo would get a chance to avenge his defeat to Conor McGregor inside of the Octagon, an impressive victory last Saturday night would have, at least, kept the dialogue going on a potential clash down the line.

Unfortunately for Scarface and his Brazilian fans, things didn’t go their way despite an impressive opening two rounds, as Hawaii’s Max Holloway picked up a TKO victory to become the undisputed UFC featherweight champion.

CALL-OUT

Blessed has since gone on to claim that the Notorious must now beg for a title fight against him, while Aldo has been left licking his wounds and finds himself in a similar situation to when he was stunned by the Irishman in 13 seconds in 2015 where it felt like the world was against him.

Aldo has issued a defiant statement, the great Anderson Silva has also come out in his support and nobody really knows what’s next for him.

Well, it seems like one of McGregor’s SBG Ireland teammates wants to make the UFC matchmakers jobs much easier, as Artem Lobov has respectfully called out Aldo on Twitter.

The Russian Hammer’s request might fall on deaf ears, though, as his record isn’t that impressive with 13 wins and 13 losses, but the Brazilian probably would want this sort of fight inside of the Octagon before diving in at the deep end again – despite his experience.

'AN HONOUR'

Lobov’s callout wasn’t without a subtle dig, though, as he claimed he was the closest Aldo could ever get to McGregor again.

He tweeted: “Don’t mean to kick you while you’re down, but realistically I am as close to Conor as you could get. Forget everything and let’s do it. It’d be an honour.”

Lobov calling out Aldo with the latter actually accepting the fight seems ridiculous right now, but Lobov has talked himself into big fights before.

Most recently, he managed to get fourth-ranked featherweight Cub Swanson inside of the Octagon – despite not being ranked himself.

He held his own too, as he managed to take Swanson the distance in a wild fight to show that he shouldn’t completely be ruled out at that level.

Aldo is a different ball game, and he may have to wait quite a while before the former featherweight champion decides to entertain any offers.

Will Artem Lobov be able to talk his way into a fight with Jose Aldo? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

