Lonzo Ball finally went through his workout with the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday morning, meeting with the time almost universally expected to draft him with the No. 2 pick.

The 2017 NBA Draft is weeks away and the elite prospects are beginning to make their way through the most important workouts of their young careers. Ball had dinner with the Lakers' brass Tuesday night, worked out for them Wednesday and will have lunch with Jeanie Buss afterward.

Ball is one of the top point guards on his way to the NBA, in the mix with Markelle Fultz and De'Aaron Fox as lottery prospects. Fultz is expected to be the first overall pick, and the Lakers are believed to be favored to draft another potential franchise guard in Ball at No. 2.

Many will question how that works with D'Angelo Russell, a former No. 2 pick himself, already on the roster. The Lakers likely see a future featuring both them running the floor, at least on paper, and that could be a beneficial thing for both of their games.

Ball was asked why he thinks he would be a good fit for the Lakers and had an interesting response.

"They have a lot of good players. I just think they need a leader at point guard. I feel I can bring that to the team," Ball said via Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles.

While it may not have been intentional, that certainly sounded like shots fired in D'Angelo's way. Ball likely didn't mean any disrespect to Russell, but the choice of words definitely makes for a controversial way to state his opinion about the Lakers' lack of leadership at point guard.

"Like I said, they’re young, I’m young. I see they like to run, I love to run. So I think we can complement each other very well," Ball added.

That's the ideal scenario for the Lakers, making a dynamic backcourt featuring Ball and Russell pushing the pace and spacing the floor as a versatile duo. With other young talents like Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, Jr., the Lakers should be flying up the court.

The Lakers have been bad in recent years, but with a little luck on lottery night their future is looking bright once again. Nailing the No. 2 pick is one of the first big tasks for the freshly-instilled front office, and Ball is looking more and more like the call for LA.