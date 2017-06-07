Seth Rollins on being starstruck by The Undertaker inside the ring

Seth Rollins has now wrestled against the who's who of the professional wrestling business.

"The Architect" has shared the WWE ring with the likes of Samoa Joe, John Cena, Sting, Kevin Owens, and many more. Throughout all the experience Rollins has amassed in the squared circle, however, nobody left him more starstruck than when he was standing across the ring from The Undertaker.

Rollins recently did an interview with Bandwagon.asia to promote the WWE's upcoming Live Events in Singapore, and talked about what it was like sharing the ring with "The Deadman" (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Yeah, I got to step into the ring with the Undertaker one time before he retired – it was a six-man tag match on Monday Night RAW in London. It was one of those nights I didn't really get to fully grasp what we were doing.

"We had a show earlier in the day in Cardiff, Wales – and we took a helicopter to London! I had to basically get right into the ring and have a second match within a few hours.

"It was against Undertaker, Daniel Bryan and Kane though – so it was a tremendous experience. I remember looking across the ring at one point, locking eyes with a dead man – someone who's an absolute legend, first ballot Hall-Of-Famer, one of the most incredible performers in the history of our industry.

"To share a ring with him is very surreal, especially considering our age difference.

"At some point, you'd consider that he'd be retired before you'd get the chance to be in the ring with him, but that's just a testament to how he took care of himself and how physically forward-thinking he was in keeping himself healthy that late in his career."

The Undertaker has most likely seen his last time inside the ring, as he was defeated by Rollins' former fellow Shield member Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 33 earlier this year. The loss marked Taker's second defeat at "The Show Of Shows," and his symbolic exit from the ring most likely signified the end of his run as an in-ring competitor.

Regardless if it is or isn't Taker's last match he will always go down as one of the greatest to ever step between the ropes.

