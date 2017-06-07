Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Dwight Howard believes Kevin Durant is better than LeBron James

Throughout this year's NBA Finals so far between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, the one battle that has been front and center of all our television screens is the contest between Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

So far, it's the Warriors star that is coming out on top, as his performances have allowed his team to move to a 2-0 lead in the series entering a pivotal Game 3 at the Quicken Loans Arena tonight. Durant has continuously beaten James on the court, and it has shown on the scoreboard at the end of each game.

It's no question now that since Durant is shining in this year's playoffs, he is solidifying his status as one of the best players in the league today, almost to the point where he could be surpassing his Finals opponent as the best player in the NBA.

That's exactly what Dwight Howard believes.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take and taking over a minute to answer, the Atlanta Hawks star believes the Warriors star has now exceeded the Cavaliers icon as the best player in the NBA today and being in the Finals once more has allowed him to prove that point. Skip to the 4:40 mark in the video below.

Durant is certainly playing like he is the best player in the NBA, as he is averaging a crazy 35.5 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in the Finals so far after just two games played, helping his team to a 2-0 lead in the series.

James, on the other hand, is averaging 28.5 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals after two games. Despite the fact he is averaging a triple-double per game, most of his productivity is happening in the first half of games.

Although the stats don't lie, the Cleveland star has said guarding Durant is not making him tired, saying: “Do I look tired? I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals. I’m pretty good.”

If James is able to turn things around for the Cavaliers tonight in Game 3 and put his team on the series scoreboard, he might just be on the right track to stake his claim as still the best player in the NBA. This will definitely be the case if he is able to step up and defend against Durant, as well as take his team to championship glory once more.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

