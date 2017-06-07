GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff tells story of when Ric Flair attacking him backstage

Football News
Eric Bischoff has worked with some of the biggest names in the professional wrestling business.

The former WCW President gave Vince McMahon a run for his money during the Monday Night Wars, beating out Monday Night RAW in the ratings race for a long period of time. Ultimately, however, it would be McMahon who emerged victorious from their battle, with Bischoff eventually working for McMahon for a period of time.

Despite having worked with him before during his days in WCW, Eric Bischoff apparently almost got into a fist fight with "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair backstage at a WWE event in St. Louis on March 17, 2003. Eric took to his podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, to comment on the incident (quotes via WrestleZone): 

"I’ve been hit. I’ve been hit a lot and I’ve been hit hard. I’m looking at Ric and he’s clearly over the top pissed off and he’s throwing punches at me but they’re like… not connecting.

"Now I’m even more confused. I’m thinking, “God, if he’s really pissed off he’d be really hitting me? But he’s not really hitting me? But also… he’s bleeding from his mouth because he bit his own lip. So, he’s clearly pissed off.”

"I got off the phone, I stood up and in that moment I realized Ric had flipped and really wants to go. Anyone who knows me knows I’m not afraid to fight. Just because I don’t like to fight doesn’t mean I am afraid to fight or that I am not good at it.

"I didn’t want to fight Ric. Ric is a friend. I was confused. He backed me into a wall and got really violent. Then it got loud and Sgt. Slaughter came in to the room and it all got broke up.

"To this day Ric and I have never really talked about it. We just let it go. I knew I did some things to upset Ric emotionally and challenged him. Ric had a lot of things going on in his life.

"He’s an emotional person and has dealt with a lot of turmoil and that day he decided to take it out on me. Maybe I deserved it, I don’t know."

John Cena
WWE

