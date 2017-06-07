Well, at least he apologized.

The rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees had an ugly chapter on Tuesday night as Red Sox television announcer Jerry Remy put his foot in his mouth.

The homegrown second baseman for the Red Sox from the 1970s and 1980s had this to say as Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka had a mound visit from pitching coach Larry Rothschild in the ballgame on Tuesday in Yankee Stadium.

Rothschild came out to the mound along with Tanaka's Japanese translator, as is custom when there is a language barrier between a player and coach.

"That's what it was, I had that wrong, I thought that it was the trainer going out there, I forgot with Tanaka they take out a translator," Remy said. "I don't think that should be legal."

His broadcasting partner said what the rest of us were thinking: "Seriously?"

"I really don't," double-downed Remy.

When asked what he doesn't like about it, Remy said: "Learn baseball language. It's pretty simple. You can break it down pretty easy between pitching coach and pitcher after a long period of time."

Thankfully, Remy apologized on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. He took to Twitter for the apology, saying to his 569,000 followers, and others, on Wednesday, "I sincerely apologize to those who were offended by my comments during the telecast last night."

Remy played for the Red Sox from 1978 until 1984 and grew up in Somerset, Massachusetts. A series of injuries forced him to retire from baseball when he was 31 in 1984. He became a broadcaster shortly after that and also owns a popular bar near Fenway Park on Boylston Street.

Tanaka ended up pitching five innings and gave up five earned run in the 5-4 loss. He struck out two batters but allowed three home runs, as Mitch Moreland, Hanley Ramirez and Andrew Benintendi took him deep.

Tanaka is now 5-6 on the season with a 6.55 earned-run average. In four seasons in the Bronx, the 28-year-old right-hander is 44-22 with a 3.53 ERA. He was a 2014 All-Star for the Yankees in his first season with the team.

The teams will play again Wednesday night in Yankee Stadium. New York's American League East lead is one game over second-place Boston. CC Sabathia of the Yankees will oppose Boston's Rick Porcello on Wednesday.

The Yankees have not won the division since 2012 and last made the playoffs in 2015 as a wildcard team.

