WWE

The Undertaker.

WWE teases the return of The Undertaker on RAW

At WrestleMania 33 earlier this year, WWE fans witnessed The Undertaker wrestle in the ring for the last time in a losing effort against Roman Reigns in the main event of the show.

After handing over ownership of the WWE yard to The Big Dog, The Deadman took of his iconic hat, coat, and gloves, leaving them in the middle of the ring as a symbol that the gimmick of The Undertaker was to be retired, and Mark Calaway would walk out of the arena.

Most WWE fans accepted that, although this may not be the send-off they wanted, the end of The Undertaker has come, and they chanted 'Thank you, Taker!' as he walked back up the ramp.

However, this may not be the case, as WWE has teased a possible return of The Deadman this past week on Monday Night RAW.

If you listened closely enough during the segment involving Bray Wyatt and Reigns, you can hear RAW commentator Michael Cole making a specific point about The Big Dog and his relationship with The Undertaker.

He said about Reigns: "The man who defeated The Undertaker and perhaps sent him into retirement at WrestleMania”

Why would you use the word 'perhaps' in this sentence unless The Phenom has not retired at all? Maybe this is the case...

The Undertaker reportedly had hip surgery following his 'retirement' after wear and tear on it from wrestling for the past 30 years, so he's going to need some time for that to heal before he even considers stepping inside the ring for one more match. Only then would he know personally if he is able to wrestle in one more match.

Even if he does come back, the build up for it would have to be fantastic, on the stage of WrestleMania, against a world class opponent he has never faced at the grandest stage of them all as well. Right now, if The Deadman was to come back, John Cena should be the only opponent he faces in the ring.

From what Cole said on the commentary, and the lack of acknowledgment of the status of The Undertaker before this past week, it seems as though WWE hasn't quite closed the door on one more match for The Phenom just yet.

The Undertaker vs John Cena match could therefore still happen at WrestleMania 34 next year.

Would you like to see The Undertaker return for one more match? If so, who should he face?

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
The Undertaker

