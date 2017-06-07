Former WWE star Batista takes an amazing stand against homophobia

Batista is certainly living up to his nickname, "The Animal."

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has recently discovered newfound success in his acting career, after landing a great role in the Marvel classic "Guardians Of The Galaxy" franchise. Batista has landed the role of "Drax The Destroyer" where he plans to proceed his role in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War movie.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Batista who was traveling at the airport, and said he was the "proud son of a lesbian."

One fan on Twitter thanked the former WWE Superstar for his support but responded that there was no thanks necessary before proceeding to burn homophobes (quotes via TMZ Sports):

"Obviously no thnx necessary but I appreciate the acknowledgment. Proud son of a lesbian and anyone who has issue w/ that can suck my balls."

Last year, Batista opened up about his mother's sexual orientation when famed boxer Manny Pacquiao compared the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, queer (LGBTQ) community to animals. Batista responded by stating that he'd stick his foot up anyone's rear end who calls his mother an "animal":

"My mom happens to be a lesbian so I don't f**king take that sh*t," Dave said ... "If anyone called my mother an animal I'd stick my foot in his ass."

Batista has not been on WWE TV since 2014 after returning to the company for the Royal Rumble, winning it and going on to main event WrestleMania 30. Batista competed in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan.

"The Animal" lost that bout after tapping out to Bryan's cross-face submission. After a great program between Evolution and The Shield, Batista decided to leave the WWE again citing creative differences. He recently joined Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, to reveal he's contacted the WWE about a return and a final program with Triple H before retirement - but the WWE has shown no such interest (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I've asked [to come back]," Batista told Jericho. "I've asked. I've asked for what I want. I'll tell [Jericho] and I've talked to Hunter about it and I've talked to Vince about it.

"I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That's the only thing I'm interested in and they're just not interested in it."

Batista added, "I guess [WWE is] not [interested]. And I've run it by them a few different times. They just say, 'meh, we'll think about it.' Vince, every time I ask him, 'meh, I'll think about it.'"

What are your thoughts on Batista's comments to homophobes?

