Warriors leaders have team focused on a single goal

The Golden State Warriors are two victories away from making NBA history, sweeping through the entire NBA Playoffs en route to a championship.

Golden State is familiar with being in position to break records, notching 73 wins last season to topple a Chicago Bulls record forged by Michael Jordan himself. Ultimately, though, what was a celebrated season gained an asterisk after they blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. 

The Warriors upped the ante by signing Kevin Durant, and the franchise continued its steamrolling ways. They're once again on the cusp of history, with a serious chance to go an astounding 16-0 while sweeping LeBron James out of a championship round. 

Golden State isn't going to let history become their worst enemy again, though. The team seems honed in on taking things one game a a time, focused on winning a championship, not breaking a record. 

"No, we made that mistake of circling 73 and worrying about the wrong thing before. It don't matter," Green said, as reported by Matt Moore of CBS Sports

"If we were able to do that, I don't think I'd say 'We were the only team to go 16-0. I'd say 'We won the championship'," Green added of going undefeated in the postseason. It would absolutely be remarkable, but the Warriors have clearly learned their lesson. 

Stephen Curry seems to feel the same way, noting that their focus is winning a championship no matter how many games it takes. All that matters is getting the job done this time after having to learn a harsh lesson last season.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

"[Going] 16-0 doesn't matter in any stretch of the imagination unless that's a closeout game. And that's the opportunity in front of us, because all it is is just winning a championship and doing what you need to do to get that done," Curry said. 

The NBA Finals are shifting to Cleveland, giving the Cavaliers a chance to find some momentum and climb back into a series they've looked outmatched in since the opening tip-off. Golden State will have to take care of business in Game 3 before worrying about being 16-0.

It sounds like the focus is there, though, and how the Warriors and Cavaliers respond to the venue swap will be key. If the Warriors can notch their 15th win in a row, LeBron and company will be in serious trouble needing to come back from an even steeper hole than 3-1 last season. 

