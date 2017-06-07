So much history.

That's what Scooter Gennett made on Wednesday night when the Cincinnati Reds second baseman stunned the sports world by connecting on four home runs in a 13-1 home victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The reasons to be alarmed are plentiful.

The journeyman, who is from Cincinnati, hit the four homers in five at-bats (he singled in the other one) and drove in 10 runs on the night.

It was amazing for a lot of reasons, including that Gennett had just three homers in the entire season coming into the game, and was on the scrap heap before the season after being released by the Milwaukee Brewers out of spring training in March.

The historic final shot came in the eighth inning off reliever John Brebbia of St. Louis.

Gennett was just coming off an 0-for-19 slump, which he snapped the game before.

On Tuesday, Gennett also joined an incredible list of players who have hit four bombs in one game, becoming the 17th player in baseball history to do it. Of the players on the list, Gennett's 42 career home runs after Tuesday's power surge are by far the lowest of any player on the list. The next lowest on the list is 71 by Bobby Lowe of the Boston Beaneaters, one of the more obscure names on the list.

There are five Hall of Famers on the list, including baseball icons Willie Mays of the New York and San Francisco Giants and Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees.

Mays accomplished the feat on April 30, 1961, against the Milwaukee Braves. Gehrig did it on June 3, 1932 against the Philadelphia Athletics.

The most recent addition to the list had been Josh Hamilton, who hit four home runs as a member of the Texas Rangers on May 8, 2012 against the Baltimore Orioles. The players on the list are Ed Delahanty, Chuck Klein, Pat Seerey, Gil Hodges, Joe Adcock, Rocky Colavito, Mike Schmidt, Bob Horner, Mark Whiten, Mike Cameron, Shawn Green and Carlos Delgado.

Here's Gennett after the game on MLB Network talking about his tremendous night.

The reaction around the baseball world was priceless, as his former manager Craig Counsell of the Brewers -- himself a former light-hitting second baseman -- had nice things to say about Gennett's reaction.

It's one of the most ridiculous and unexpected moments in baseball history, which is a long history.

You never know what you're going to get with this game.

