Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr refreshingly candid about weird NBA tradition before Game 3

Steve Kerr often makes great points.

The Golden State Warriors coach made another one on Wednesday in the hours leading up to Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kerr was going through the pre-game interview process, which takes place for both coaches two hours before every NBA game.

There, he said something very logical that is ignored by some of his coaching brethren.

In the bizarre pre-game press conference, coaches are always asked about any potential lineup changes that could be forthcoming for the upcoming game.

Here's what he had to say:

"So I always think it's sort of insane that we have these press conferences two hours before the game," Kerr said, according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. "It's like, well, are you going to change your strategy? Well, yeah, here you go, Ty (Lue). This is what I'm going to do. You tell me what you're going to do.

"Like, it makes no sense. So we're in a weird spot when we get asked these questions. Wouldn't shock me if he did make a change. It's all part of it.

"But in general, they have a great team and you don't make drastic changes, especially with guys who are really key for you. You might make subtle rotational changes. I could see that. But at this stage I would be surprised if they made a lineup change with their starting group."

That's a great point. Why would Kerr, or Cleveland coach Ty Lue talk about a change, when one of the key reasons to make a change would be to catch the opponent off guard.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

Kerr returned to the bench for the Warriors in Game 2, which Golden State won big again to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals series.

The former NBA sharpshooter had not been on the bench for six weeks as he dealt with pain that was releated to recovery from a back surgery, which he underwent in 2015.

While Kerr was gone, former Cavaliers coach Mike Brown manned the middle of the Warriors huddles. Brown used to coach Cavs superstar LeBron James during the first stint in Cleveland for King James.

The Warriors were just fine without their head coach. But with Kerr back in the mix, he's there to provide a steady hand as the team tries to finish off its second title in three seasons.

We at least know Kerr will always bring the logic.

