Warriors steal Game 3, are just one game away from Finals sweep of Cavs

Another game, another heroic Kevin Durant performance.

Dropping 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, Durant put the Golden State Warriors ahead with a clutch three-pointer in the face of LeBron James with 45 seconds to go to put the Warriors up by one, 114-113 before knocking down two more free throws before Steph Curry iced the game by adding two more from the line down the stretch.

The Warriors extended their historic postseason run and are now 15-0 in the playoffs. They outscored Cleveland 29-to-19 in the fourth quarter. Overall, it was a very close game throughout, but Golden State was able to outlast Cleveland in the end, as the Cavs made a number of questionable decisions down the stretch.

Durant also had eight rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. Curry dropped 26 points on 8-of-19 shooting, including 5-of-9 from deep along with 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Here was Durant's most clutch shot of the game:

But, the main story for Golden State might have been Klay Thompson.

In the four-game sweep of the San Antonio Spurs, Thompson scored a total of 44 points. In Game 1 of the Finals against the Cavaliers, he went 3-of-16 shooting and 0-for-5 from three for just six points and seemingly hit a low point in his individual playoff slump.

However, he turned things around in Game 2, going 8-for-12 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep for an efficient 22 points.

In this game, he looked like the All-Star that he was during the regular season, dropping 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting overall, including a 6-of-11 display from three. He also seemed to have his confidence back, which made the Warriors extra-scary offensively.

In the heartbreaking loss, LeBron James was sensational yet again, dropping 39 points on 15-of-27 shooting along with 11 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block. Kyrie Irving turned in his best performance of the series with 38 points on 16-of-29 shooting and added six rebounds and three assists on the night.

Kevin Love struggled offensively, though, recording just nine points on 1-of-9 from the field. He had 13 rebounds and six steals, as he made an impact on the defensive end, however.

JR Smith scored a total of three points through the first two games of the series, but he came to play in Game 3.

He responded with his best performance of the playoffs, scoring 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting, all of which came from three-point range. As someone who was seemingly lost on the offensive end in the first two games of the series, he asserted himself and shot the ball with confidence, and thus gave the Cavaliers a needed source of points from someone other than the Big Three.

After the game, he immediately tweeted this:

Overall, the Warriors shot 48.2 percent from the field, 48.5 percent from three and had 29 assists compared to 18 turnovers. The Cavaliers shot 44.4 percent from the floor, 27.3 percent from three, and had 17 assists compared to 12 turnovers. Golden State also won the rebounding battle 44-to-37.

The Warriors are just one game away from completing the unthinkable: a perfect 16-0 playoff run with four-straight sweeps.

Game 4 will take place on Friday night.