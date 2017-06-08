GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Conte and Costa.

Diego Costa reveals what Antonio Conte has told him via text message

it’s looking more and more likely than Romelu Lukaku will make a sensational return to Chelsea this summer.

Earlier this week, the Everton striker insisted that he won’t be returning to Goodison Park next season, saying: "My agent knows what's going to happen. I know what I want to do, and whenever something happens, you guys will know."

Imagine Lukaku and Diego Costa leading the line for champions Chelsea. What an incredible partnership they could form.

But stop imagining that because it seems that it’s simply not going to happen.

It looks as though Lukaku is being brought in to be Costa’s replacement, rather than his partner.

How do we know that? Well, Costa himself actually.

After Spain’s 2-2 draw with Colomba on Wednesday night, Costa spoke to reporters in the mixed zone and made a rather incredible revelation.

He claimed that he had received a text message from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte telling him he was no longer wanted at the club.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

What Conte text Costa

“My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. I suppose I’ve had a bad season so I can’t go on,” Costa said.

“I’m going to be honest, the other day, Conte sent me a message saying he does not want me for next season, so I’ll have to find a way out.

"If they don't want me there, I'll have to search for a team."

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-CHELSEA

Wow.

Of course, Costa wouldn’t mind leaving Chelsea if it meant he would be allowed to join his beloved Atletico Madrid.

Costa on joining Atletico Madrid

But with Atleti still under a transfer ban until January, it complicates the matter slightly.

“I love living in Madrid, but I have to think about my future,” he added.

“It’s complicated because I cannot go four or five months without playing. I have no preference for a league, I just want to play.”

FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO-TRAINING

There will no doubt be plenty of top European clubs sitting up and taking notice about Costa’s latest comments.

Who is interested in a top quality forward who isn’t wanted by his club?

