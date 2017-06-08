Just a couple of days ago, Liverpool fans were celebrating the fact they were on the verge of signing one of the Premier League’s best defenders.

Reports were circulating that Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk had picked Jurgen Klopp’s side over Manchester City and Chelsea.

But there was a problem - Liverpool hadn’t actually contacted the South Coast club.

So when reports emerged that Van Dijk had decided he wanted to play at Anfield next season, Southampton were understandably a bit annoyed.

As a result, they reported Liverpool to the Premier League for tapping up their star man.

While the Premier League are yet to make a decision on Southampton’s complaint, Liverpool weren’t waiting around to discover whether they would be punished or not.

They soon issued an apology to Southampton and revealed that they would withdraw their interest in their player.

Liverpool's apology

So, it seems Liverpool won’t be getting Van Dijk after all.

But they still desperately need a defender.

After conceding 42 league goals last season with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip failing to form a solid partnership, Klopp knows he needs at least one top quality centre-back to compete in Europe and challenge for the Premier League.

So, with Van Dijk out of the question, Liverpool have already turned to an alternative.

Liverpool's alternative

According to Sky Italy, per Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, the Merseysiders are interested in Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij.

De Vrij - who is Dijk’s teammate for the Netherlands - will probably command a fee of around £30 million. The 25-year-old has been at the Italian club for three seasons, having been signed from Feyenoord in 2014.

Maybe Liverpool should contact Lazio and let them know that they’re interested in De Vrij before making advances, though.

