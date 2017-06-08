GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Romelu Lukaku, Diego Costa.

Chelsea have made Romelu Lukaku a huge promise that Diego Costa won't like

Romelu Lukaku sent the media crazy on Monday when he insisted that he has already decided who his next club will be.

The Everton forward bagged 25 goals in the Premier League last season and after rejecting a contract offer from the club in March that would have made him the highest paid player in Everton's history, he stated he wanted to challenge for major honours.

Earlier this week, the plot thickened as the 24-year-old revealed his agent is currently negotiating his next move.

"My agent knows what's going to happen," the 24-year-old told SSNHQ. "I know what I want to do, and whenever something happens, you guys will know."

For a while now, the grand assumption has been that Lukaku will return to his former club Chelsea in a mega-money deal. However, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in the Belgian's services.

Given that Diego Costa remains at Stamford Bridge and cannot move to Atletico Madrid to play until January 2018, it seems like Antonio Conte will have a hard time keeping both men happy.

Well, according to the Evening Standard, the Blues are only concerned about keeping Lukaku happy as the burly forward is set to double his salary with the move and pocket a handsome £150,000-a-week, which are higher wages than Costa's.

Should Lukaku make the move, it looks as if he will be without his compatriot, Eden Hazard, for the start of the season.

The flying winger broke his ankle in a Belgium training session and is set to miss around three months but Lukaku hope he returns sharpish.

"I was next to him when he slipped," Lukaku said. "It was the last action of the game and we all thought it was just a twisted ankle.

"He stood up and he was really positive. Then we heard the scan results and we were really disappointed for him, because he's a key player.

"He's had a great season so it's disappointing for a big player like him to get injured but he's got a good mentality and he's a good professional so I hope he comes back really quick."

