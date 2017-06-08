Barcelona being interested in signing an Arsenal star is a story Gunners fans are all too familiar with.

Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Alexander Hleb and Thomas Vermaelen have all swapped the Emirates for the Camp Nou in recent years.

And unless you've been living under a rock for the last 18 months you'll know the Catalans have got their sights on another one of Arsene Wenger's protégés.

Article continues below

Hector Bellerin started his career at Barcelona but has been frequently linked with a return since he broke into Arsenal's first team last year.

And given their previous experience of signing players from the north London outfit, Barca are extremely confident of securing Bellerin's signature - eventually.

Article continues below

Despite failing to replace Dani Alves last season, Barcelona's hierarchy are believed to be more than prepared to play the long-game in their pursuit of Arsenal's right-back.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Catalan giants - with new coach Ernesto Valverde recently appointed - have a clever plan in place to bring Bellerin back.

Step One: Find out if Bellerin would be interested in the move.

Well, in interviews given earlier this week, Bellerin hailed Barcelona as the best club in the world - enough said.

Step Two: Barcelona will lodge an official bid but nowhere near Arsenal's valuation of their prized asset because they know the English club will immediately stick another €20-30m on their demands - regardless of what Valverde and co. offer.

Once a bid is made, Wenger will be made aware and will start considering how viable the deal is. Believe it or not, it is believed the Frenchman will then weigh up how best to spend the incoming money (if at all).

Step Three: Arsenal will attempt to drag out talks as long as possible to wear Barca down.

Knowing that, however, the Blaugrana will remain patient and gradually increase their offer until Arsenal eventually have little option but to sell him.

So don't be surprised if news of a first bid emerges over the next few weeks to get the wheels in motion.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms