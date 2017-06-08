GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Barcelona are using a very clever tactic in pursuit of Arsenal's Hector Bellerin

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Barcelona being interested in signing an Arsenal star is a story Gunners fans are all too familiar with.

Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Alexander Hleb and Thomas Vermaelen have all swapped the Emirates for the Camp Nou in recent years.

And unless you've been living under a rock for the last 18 months you'll know the Catalans have got their sights on another one of Arsene Wenger's protégés.

Article continues below

Hector Bellerin started his career at Barcelona but has been frequently linked with a return since he broke into Arsenal's first team last year.

And given their previous experience of signing players from the north London outfit, Barca are extremely confident of securing Bellerin's signature - eventually.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Eric Bischoff describes getting attacked by a WWE Hall Of Famer backstage

Eric Bischoff describes getting attacked by a WWE Hall Of Famer backstage

Seth Rollins names the one WWE legend he was completely in awe of in the ring

Seth Rollins names the one WWE legend he was completely in awe of in the ring

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Despite failing to replace Dani Alves last season, Barcelona's hierarchy are believed to be more than prepared to play the long-game in their pursuit of Arsenal's right-back.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Catalan giants - with new coach Ernesto Valverde recently appointed - have a clever plan in place to bring Bellerin back.

Step One: Find out if Bellerin would be interested in the move.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier League

Well, in interviews given earlier this week, Bellerin hailed Barcelona as the best club in the world - enough said.

Step Two: Barcelona will lodge an official bid but nowhere near Arsenal's valuation of their prized asset because they know the English club will immediately stick another €20-30m on their demands - regardless of what Valverde and co. offer.

Once a bid is made, Wenger will be made aware and will start considering how viable the deal is. Believe it or not, it is believed the Frenchman will then weigh up how best to spend the incoming money (if at all).

Arsenal v Lincoln City - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Step Three: Arsenal will attempt to drag out talks as long as possible to wear Barca down.

Knowing that, however, the Blaugrana will remain patient and gradually increase their offer until Arsenal eventually have little option but to sell him.

So don't be surprised if news of a first bid emerges over the next few weeks to get the wheels in motion.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Arsene Wenger
Football
Hector Bellerin

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Eric Bischoff describes getting attacked by a WWE Hall Of Famer backstage

Eric Bischoff describes getting attacked by a WWE Hall Of Famer backstage

Seth Rollins names the one WWE legend he was completely in awe of in the ring

Seth Rollins names the one WWE legend he was completely in awe of in the ring

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again