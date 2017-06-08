GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Gerard Pique.

Why Gerard Pique was furious after Spain fans booed him during Colombia friendly

Gerard Pique can't seem to do anything right at the moment - outside of Barcelona anyway.

He's been the centre of attention in Spain over the past couple of months for his long-running feud with Sergio Ramos, having accused referees of showing bias towards Real Madrid.

And the Barca centre-back was perhaps given his just deserts when Ramos, following Los Blancos' La Liga triumph, humiliated Pique during the celebrations.

Ramos, alongside his teammates and Real's fans, chanted, "Pique cabron, saluda al campeon," in Spanish, which translates to, "Pique, b*****d, salute the champions."

But now the domestic season has finished, attentions have turned to international friendlies and World Cup qualifiers.

Spain take on Macedonia in Group G on Sunday and preparations were in full flow on Wednesday night when they played out a 2-2 draw against Colombia in a friendly.

Goals from Edwin Cardona and Radamel Falcao saw David Silva's opener cancelled out at the Estadio Nueva Condomina, with Alvaro Morata scoring a late equaliser.

However, it was once again Pique who made headlines for all the wrong reasons afterwards.

When Spain captain Andres Iniesta was substituted at half-time, Pique inherited the armband for 10 minutes before being replaced in the 55th minute.

p1bi3aqbq2f3rio6jno1rf610dnb.jpg

But during what should have been a proud 10 minutes, he was subjected to boos from Spain fans, reportedly due to political reasons surrounding his support for Catalan independence.

The 30-year-old was understandably angry after the game and lashed out at Spanish media for fuelling the storm and making matters worse.

Pique ranted, per Goal: "For a year you've been asking me about this (Spain fans booing him). You make this important.

"People don't whistle me anymore since the Euros and you, with your people and polls, make them whistle again.

FBL-ESP-COL-FRIENDLY-TRAINING

"Do you think it's because [of] Catalonia independence? Do you think they boo me because political issues? Have I ever spoken about this?

"This is a thing that I have already answered about 20 times. Look to the newspaper."

Pique has clearly had enough of Spanish media constantly adding fuel to the fire and making the country's fans turn on him.

No player wants to be booed by their own supporters, especially so after being given the honour of captaining your country.

