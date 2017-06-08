As the tennis world reacts to the humbling of Novak Djokovic at the hands of Dominic Thiem, statistics have been released from the match, and here's a hint, they don't make for good reading if you're a fan of the Serbian.

Sadly for both Roland Garros and Djokovic, it will be the first time since 2014 that the Serb will be absent from the final of the French open.

And, the stats from Djokovic’s humbling against Thiem at the French Open in Paris make for remarkable reading.

However, it will be the manner of the 12-time Grand Slam winner’s capitulation in the quarter final at Roland Garros that will give the Serb sleepless nights!

Djokovic gave a classy post-match interview, in which the 30-year-old acknowledged that Thiem was the better player on the day, and the stats prove it.

The Serbian won only six points of an available 20 on his own serve, and even more shocking is that the 30-year-old won only eight points in the infamous third set.

In contrast, Dominic Thiem won 12 from 14.

The 23-year-old Austrian smashed 38 point winners against the French Open champion from 2016, including a wonderful final shot in the third to seal a famous victory.

Djokovic, in contrast, could only manage a meagre 18.

Djokovic’s famously low error count was sky high as he made an uncharacteristic 35 unforced errors during the match. The abnormally high error count from Djokovic means that it is only the second time in 984 matches that the Serb has been bagelled in a final set.

Eurosport commentator, and tennis legend, John McEnroe attributed Djokovic’s bizarre performance as someone who was ‘tanking’ (giving up) which is especially strange as the 30-year-old has a reputation of being one of the best scrappers in the game.

“It looks right now as if Djokovic doesn't want to be on the court. This is tank city,” said McEnroe during Eurosport’s broadcast.

‘Tanking’ in a tennis game can lead to a fine, though it will be highly unlikely that Djokovic would receive one. Unlike Nick Kyrgios in 2015 during Wimbledon.

The 30-year-old's bagel is his second in his career. The first came way back in 2005 at the US Open against Gael Monfils and he managed to come back and win in five sets.

