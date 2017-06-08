Still reeling from the manner of his defeat by Dominic Thiem, 30-year-old Novak Djokovic could be considering a break from the game.

Speaking during a post-match press conference, the 30-year-old announced that he was considering taking a break from the game.

If he does so, it is likely that he will miss Wimbledon which begins in July.

Article continues below

“I’m just trying to sense what’s the best thing for me now.

“Obviously there has been a lot of changes with the team and so forth.

Article continues below

“I am excited to work with Andre Agassi and the new team and at the same time, I have responsibility to the game itself, towards others.”

Ah yes, the changes to his back room team.

Djokovic parted ways with his long-term coach Marian Vajda in May this year.

During his tenure with the 30-year-old tennis star, Vajda helped Djokovic win 12 Grand Slam titles.

Only the evergreen tennis legend named Roger Federer can top that total with an incredible 18 Slams.

Vajda has been an ever present fixture in the Djokovic camp since the Serbian was 19-years-old, so his dismissal came as a surprise.

The appointment of Agassi as Marian Vajda's successor was a bigger one.

At the time, Djokovic was quoted as looking for ‘new ideas and inspirations’ which led to the appointment of the American early last month.

However, following his surprising exit from Roland Garros, the Serb is looking at taking some time off – but he will hold off an announcement until after the tournament.

You can watch Djokovic talking about his future below.

“But we’ll see. Obviously it’s not an easy decision to make, but I will see how I feel after Roland Garros.

“The win here last year has brought a lot of different emotions. Obviously it was a thrill and complete fulfilment.

“I lived on that wave of excitement till US Open or so. And at the US Open, I just was emotionally very flat and found myself in a situation that I hadn’t faced before in the professional tennis career.

“It’s tough to get out of it and figure out the way how to move ahead.

“I’m trying to get better, trying to be on a high level again.

“I know that I have achieved the biggest heights in this sport, and that memory and that experience gives me enough reason to believe that I can do it again.”

It will certainly be a shame if this is the last will see of Novak Djokovic for a while.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms