GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have enjoyed an exceptional 2017..

Albert Costa makes big prediction about the futures of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Former French Open champion Albert Costa has revealed that he believes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal could end the year as the top two players on the planet once again.

Costa was speaking in a recent interview about the staggering return to form of two of the sport's greatest competitors.

"Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are probably going to end the season first and second in the ATP rankings," he said.

Article continues below

"The difference with the rest of the players is very big after five months of the season."

The Spaniard also spoke about Federer's decision to pull out of the French Open, understanding the Swiss maestro's decision.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Eric Bischoff describes getting attacked by a WWE Hall Of Famer backstage

Eric Bischoff describes getting attacked by a WWE Hall Of Famer backstage

Seth Rollins names the one WWE legend he was completely in awe of in the ring

Seth Rollins names the one WWE legend he was completely in awe of in the ring

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

"I think he is focusing on fast courts, where points are shorter and physical condition is not as important. Like Rafael Nadal, he has evolved his game style as well and he is hitting the ball harder.

"He has almost won everything he has played this season so far, so his methodology is working more than well.

"Again, it is sad that we cannot watch Roger Federer playing Roland Garros but in terms of extending his career, I think it is a good decision."

Australian Open 2017 - Men's Champion Photocall

Federer withdrew from the Paris major in order to preserve his body and focus on the grass court season, a surface where he feels most at home on.

The 35-year-old Swiss has soared up the rankings after a stellar year that has seen him claim titles at Miami and Indian Wells, as well as his stunning victory at the Australian Open in January.

Having been in 17th, Federer sits pretty in fifth now. However, his current absence has seen Nadal overtake him the rankings.

2017 French Open - Day Eleven

Nadal, the undisputed King of Clay, is yet to drop a set on his way to the semi-finals at Roland Garros and is the favourite to get his hands on the famous Paris title for an unbelievable 10th time.

Wherever the two greats finish the year, it simply cannot be argued that the tennis world is a better place for having Federer and Nadal back at their absolute best.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer
French Open

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Eric Bischoff describes getting attacked by a WWE Hall Of Famer backstage

Eric Bischoff describes getting attacked by a WWE Hall Of Famer backstage

Seth Rollins names the one WWE legend he was completely in awe of in the ring

Seth Rollins names the one WWE legend he was completely in awe of in the ring

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

WWE subtly teased possible return of legend on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again