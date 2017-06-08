GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Barcelona's board considered selling Andres Iniesta this summer

Never before has Andres Iniesta's future at Barcelona been brought into question, but at the age of 33, there's a growing sense the end is nigh.

And that suspicion was only heightened last week when the Spaniard admitted he needs time to make an "honest decision".

"I never said I wasn't going to renew my contract, but rather to evaluate a lot of different things,' Iniesta said after winning the Copa del Rey. "It isn't an economic matter.

"There are several factors that have joined together, personal, the moment of the season, and it hasn't been easy.

"I need to make an honest decision and one that is best for everyone."

Iniesta has spent 21 years at Barcelona and remains one of the world's best midfielders, but after making only 13 league starts last season, there's no question his time at the top is running out.

And according to Cadena Ser, even the club's board are aware of that fact.

According to the Spanish radio station, Barcelona's president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, actually suggested selling Iniesta this summer (see below).

As you can imagine, Bartomeu's suggestion wasn't well received. Cadena Ser also claim the man responsible for deciding Iniesta will stay was recently-appointed manager Ernesto Valverde.

Valverde reportedly rejected Bartomeu's idea of selling Iniesta and said he isn't going anywhere.

This latest revelation suggests why Iniesta pretty much ignored Bartomeu after Barcelona won the Copa del Rey last month (see below).

Iniesta might be 33-years-old, but as previously mentioned, he remains a world-class midfielder and an important member of Barcelona's squad.

Game time could end up being an issue again next season, but his experience and ability will be vital if coming on from the bench.

There will come a time, of course, when Iniesta retires or decides to join a new club, and according to the Spaniard himself, Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti is the man to replace him.

FC Barcelona v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

During Barcelona's 4-0 defeat to PSG in February, Iniesta apparently told Blaise Matuidi that Verratti is the perfect successor for him.

"When Verratti was down on the ground [with an injury], I said to him (Iniesta) that he was his successor," Matuidi told Le10 Sport.

"He said to me: 'Yeah, that's what I think [too]."

Topics:
La Liga
Gerard Pique
Football
Andres Iniesta

