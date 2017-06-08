On Wednesday night, Diego Costa dropped a bombshell.

After Spain’s friendly with Colombia, the Chelsea forward spoke to reporters in the media mixed zone.

The journalists surely didn’t know the storm Costa was about to cause.

"I'm a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there," Costa said.

"Antonio Conte has told me by message that I'm not needed at Chelsea and that's it. Conte said he did not count on me for next season.

Costa needs to find a new team

"My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. It's a shame, I've already forwarded the message to Chelsea people to decide.

"You have to find a team."

Who will Costa join?

The relationship between Costa and Conte wasn’t exactly ideal but it seemed as though the pair had put their argument in January very firmly behind them.

After all, Costa’s 20 Premier League goals helped the Blues to Premier League title - while he also scored during the 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

But now, Costa is on the lookout for a new club.

Ideally, he would love a return to Atletico Madrid. But that move is unlikely with the Spanish club unable to register any players until 2018.

"Being five months without playing? I do not know, it's complicated, but people know that I love Atletico a lot and that I love to live in Madrid," Costa added.

"It would be nice to go back, but it's difficult to be four or five months without playing. It's a World Cup year and there are many things to think about. I need to play, just that."

Costa already in talks

Instead, Costa could be heading to another European club.

According to Sky Sports, Costa’s agents are already in talks with AC Milan regarding a possible move.

Whether that would be for the short-term until he can sign for Atleti remains to be seen.

Either way, it looks as though there is no future for Costa at Stamford Bridge.

