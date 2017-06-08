GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Andy Murray has angry outburst at umpire during French Open quarter-final

Andy Murray booked his place in the last four of this year's French Open by defeating Kei Nishikori after surviving a slight scare early on in the tie. 

Following a 6-2 loss in the first set, the world number one was in danger of letting the game slip away in the second set as well when he confronted chair umpire Carlos Ramos for a controversial decision. 

During the third game of the second set, the official docked Murray a first serve for taking too much time.

This was the second time in the game that this had happened, the first being during the third game of the first set. 

The Scot was understandably infuriated with the chair umpire and engaged in an altercation with Ramos over the contentious decision. 

To be fair to Murray, he had tossed the ball in the air, but had to abort the serve due to the sun being in his eyes, but the umpire did not share the same sentiments. 

In danger of dropping another set, the 30-year-old was fired up due to the penalty and provided a masterclass from then on to clinch the next three sets 6-1, 7-6, 6-1. 

It seems that the decision from Ramos might have brought out the inner beast in Murray, allowing him to play with greater focus following a lethargic first set display as he managed to break Nishikori in the game right after the one in which he was penalised. 

Having extended his record against the Japanese player to 9-2, Murray now faces Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals, a repeat of last year's contest. 

Murray will have to be on his guard as the Swiss recorded a convincing 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over Marin Cilic. 

However, having won at Roland Garros last year, the current champion is sure to have the mental edge over his opponent. 

