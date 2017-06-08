The NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers is almost all wrapped up after the Warriors picked up another win in the series at the Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night.

In what was a very close contest until the dying embers of the game, Golden State came out with the 118-113 win against the Cavaliers, moving 3-0 up in the series and one more win away from becoming the NBA champions for the second time in three seasons.

One of the decisive moments of the game happened with around 12 seconds to go, with Cleveland's LeBron James with the ball on the edge of the three-point line being defended by Warriors' Andre Iguodala.

A three-pointer here for the Cavaliers would have tied the game up at 116-a-piece with just over ten seconds remaining on the clock, giving them an opportunity to potentially pick up a vital win in the series.

However, that wasn't to be, as Iguodala managed to block James' attempt at a three, knocking the ball out of his hands and causing it to bounce out of bounds, effectively icing the game and giving Golden State their third win of the series.

Most fans were able to point out on Twitter that this could have been some kind of revenge for the 2015 NBA Finals MVP on the Cavaliers star after it was LeBron who blocked Iggy's attempt at a score during Game 7 of last season's Finals. It later turned out to be a crucial moment as it proved to be the catalyst to push Cleveland to their first ever title.

It's fair to say that Iguodala may have got his revenge on James one year on, as his block this time not only confirmed Game 3 for Golden State, but it also looks as though it has handed them the NBA Championship for the second time in franchise history as well.

If this wasn't a pivotal moment in the series, there's bound to be one in Game 4 on Friday night, as another loss for the Cavaliers on this night would confirm the championship is going to the Bay.