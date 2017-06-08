GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tyson Fury's trainer Peter not impressed with IBF over Anthony Joshua decision

Tyson Fury's trainer Peter has accused the IBF for 'bending the rules' following a statement from the boxing association on Wednesday stating that Anthony Joshua had been granted an exception to fight Wladimir Klitschko. 

As a result of this decision, Joshua's mandatory match against Kubrat Pulev will be put on hold with December 2 being the deadline for the rematch to happen. 

Fury has expressed his discontent at the statement from the boxing authority and feels that his camp have been mistreated by the IBF. 

Back in 2015, the the 28-year-old was denied an exception when he pursued a rematch against Klitschko following an initial win over the Ukrainian veteran. 

The 'Gypsy King' was subsequently stripped of his IBF title only a month after winning it after he decided not to take part in the mandatory fight against Vyacheslav Glazkov.

Peter believes that the Fury team went through all the right channels and procedures to keep the crown, just like Eddie Hearn did with Joshua, but were unsuccessful in holding onto the belt. 

The trainer wrote on Twitter: "Everyone's a know all on official things. We went through right channels 100 percent. Because we had a rematch clause they stripped."

However, Peter did make it clear that Fury will be back in action and will eventually reclaim all the heavyweight titles that he conceded last year. 

"Tyson Fury is the best HW in world boxing. Once we clear these manufacturer barriers, we as a team will take them all back. Ups and downs/life."

He then wished both Joshua good luck on their rematch, saying: "It is what it is. But good luck to the fighter."

For the time being, both Tyson and Peter will have to solely focus on getting the heavyweight back into the ring.

Tyson is adamant he will return, despite his problems over the past year or so, and he's showing good signs of recovery with regular Instagram videos of him back inside the ring and going for runs.

However, for now, he will have to watch Joshua and Klitschko like the rest of us, waiting patiently in line for his chance in the spotlight once again.

