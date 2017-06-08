GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Former French Open champion Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal showed his class once again following Carreno Busta retirement

Rafael Nadal has reached the semi-finals of the French Open yet again following the retirement of his opponent and compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta due to an abdominal injury.

Busta received treatment after the first set, but was forced to leave the court with Nadal leading the second set 2-0 having already clinched the first one 6-2. 

Nadal is on the verge of a record 10th French Open title and has won the competition every time he has reached the semi-final stage. 

Following a promising start to the game for Busta, where he even managed to break his opponent back, Nadal took control of the game outclassing his opponent in the first set. 

With the game ending in just about an hour, the Spaniard is expected to be fresher than his opponent in the semis, which is Dominic Thiem, after the Austrian player inflicted a shock defeat on world number two Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

 

However, the premature end to the Busta clash would have stolen some of that momentum going into the last four. 

The two players were seen exchanging words before the injured Busta made his way towards the tunnel with Nadal offering his condolences to his fellow Spanish player. 

Nadal boasts an exceptional record at Roland Garros, having won nine titles between 2005 and 2014, losing to Robin Soderling in 2009.

You can see what Nadal did after the game in the video below.

In 2015, Djokovic defeated the Mallorca native before the semis with the Spaniard failing to appear in the competition last year.

Nadal has experienced a relatively straightforward path to the semis in this year's tournament having not dropped a single set on the way. 

The semi-final clash against Thiem could be his toughest game so far with the winner of the tie set to face either Andy Murray or Stanislas Wawrinka in the final.

A win in this year's competition will ensure a remarkable achievement for Nadal making him the first person in the history of the sport to win a single Grand Slam on 10 occasions. 

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer
French Open

