It looks as though Diego Costa no longer has a future at Chelsea.

The striker revealed on Wednesday night that he had received a text from Antonio Conte telling him that he wasn’t wanted at Stamford Bridge next season.

"I'm a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there," Costa told reporters.

"Antonio Conte has told me by message that I'm not needed at Chelsea and that's it. Conte said he did not count on me for next season.

"My relationship with the coach has been bad this season. It's a shame, I've already forwarded the message to Chelsea people to decide.

"You have to find a team."

Why would Conte be so ruthless to a man that helped them win the Premier League by scoring 20 goals?

Of course, they had a very public falling out in January during training but appeared to put all of their differences aside.

The reason Conte wants Costa out

But any chance of them working together next season looks very unlikely. However, it’s not that argument in January that is the root of the problems.

Spanish outlet, Marca, suggest that it was a different situation altogether.

Back in November, Costa met Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simone for dinner.

Costa posted the meeting on social media with Marca believing that the pair came to an agreement about working together in the near future.

That doesn’t look possible this summer with Atletico banned from registering players until 2018.

Costa on joining Atletico

It’s something that has put Costa in a bit of a dilemma.

"Being five months without playing? I do not know, it's complicated, but people know that I love Atletico a lot and that I love to live in Madrid," Costa added on Wednesday.

"It would be nice to go back, but it's difficult to be four or five months without playing. It's a World Cup year and there are many things to think about. I need to play, just that."

While a return to Atleti may not be on the cards immediately, Costa’s agents are already in talks to sign for AC Milan, according to Sky Sports.

Whether that will a deal just to keep him playing until January before he signs for Simeone’s side remains to be seen.

