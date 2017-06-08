Official online NBA destination in the UK

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

LeBron James says Warriors have most firepower he's ever seen

The Golden State Warriors are now only one more win away from winning their second NBA Championship in the last three seasons after winning Game 3 of the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

The Warriors moved to a 3-0 lead in the series after an 118-113 win at the Quicken Loans Arena last night, with Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson all performing well on the night to give their team a crucial win.

The trio mentioned above alongside Draymond Green have been a force not to be messed with this season for Golden State, especially in the playoffs, as they are yet to drop a game in the postseason with a 15-0 record.

This has made it tough for LeBron James on the Cavaliers, as his team simply can't match what the Warriors are bringing to the table in terms of quality, no matter how hard he performs himself.

The four-time MVP recognized the talent which Golden State possesses in his press conference after Game 3, saying he's never faced a team that has this type of firepower to hand.

James said, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN: "I said it after we won the Eastern Conference finals that we're getting ready for a juggernaut. It's probably the most, most firepower I've played in my career. I played against some great teams, but I don't think no team has had this type of firepower.

"Even when you're playing well, you got to play A-plus-plus, because they're going to make runs and they're going to make shots and they got guys that's going to make plays. So we made enough plays tonight to still win the ballgame, but they made a couple more."

Durant finished Game 3 with 31 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, meaning he now has scored 30-plus in all three games of the Finals. Curry added 26 points and 13 rebounds, while Thompson added 30 points of his own, a vast improvement from his points total of only six from Game 1.

James finished the game with 39 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, while his teammate Kyrie Irving had 38 points, six rebounds, and three assists. These 77 points were the most scored by a duo in a loss in Finals history, which just goes to show how good the Warriors are.

"We had some really good looks," James said. "It's a miss-or-make league. We make a couple, they miss a couple, and it's the other way around. But it didn't happen that way.

"For me personally, I gave everything I had tonight. So win, lose or draw, you live with the results."

Game 4 on Friday night is now a must-win for the Cavaliers, otherwise, Golden State will do what no other NBA team has ever done before and sweep the playoffs towards an NBA title victory. They certainly have the team that deserves such an accolade.

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

