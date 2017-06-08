GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Kyle Walker.

Tottenham have come up with a new valuation of Kyle Walker

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tottenham's main aim this summer has to be keeping their first team together.

The likes of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, and Harry Kane are all set to attract plenty of attention, but even if the club can't compete on wages, Mauricio Pochettino will use the Spurs project to convince them to stay.

In fact, Kyle Walker is the only key player who the Lilywhites seem happy to lose.

Article continues below

Kieran Trippier has emerged as a more than able back-up, and towards the end of the season, it was the former Burnley man who was favoured for the big games.

There remain concerns over Walker's fitness. Pochettino requires his men to be at a level where they can play twice a week, but the England international often needs to be rotated.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Manchester City looks like the obvious destination. The departure of Pablo Zabaleta has opened up a spot at right-back, and Pep Guardiola needs to prioritise bolstering his defence.

For a while now, it's seemed like a question of when, not if, Walker will be moving to the Etihad.

The 27-year-old is currently away on international duty, but that is not the main obstacle delaying the deal.

Spurs have moved the goalposts 

According to the Mirror, Spurs could put City off by asking for as much as £60million.

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-TOTTENHAM

The fee that has been talked about so far is closer to the £40m mark, so it represents a typically bold call by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

However, it appears Levy has seen City coming from a mile off.

Why Spurs have upped his valuation

It's the Sky Blues' spending that has been a deciding factor. Having already spent £43m on Bernardo Silva and £35m on Ederson, it's almost inevitable that clubs who do business with them are going to rinse them for as much as possible.

There is another factor outside of their control, though, and that's the developing transfer saga surrounding Virgil van Dijk.

West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Liverpool were ready to pay £60m for the Southampton centre-back - until they were forced to apologise and withdraw their interest - and Spurs are convinced that Walker is just as good as the Dutchman, albeit in a different position.

Walker has been in the Premier League longer than Van Dijk and was part of the top flight's best defence last season.

City will now have to weigh up just how much they really want him, as if Tottenham price them out of a move, there's always a chance they will look elsewhere.

Is Kyle Walker worth £60million? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tottenham Hotspur
Sergio Aguero
Kyle Walker
Football
Manchester City

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

The real reason why The Hardy Boyz missed WWE RAW this week

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again