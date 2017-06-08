GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Real Madrid will make attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer on one condition

Kylian Mbappe has the world at his feet.

Aged just 18, the young French forward has made such a good impression during his first full season in senior football some of the biggest clubs around the world want to sign him.

He scored a remarkable 26 goals in all competitions for Monaco and it is hardly surprising the French side will be demanding an astronomical fee to sell their young prodigy this summer.

If you believe reports from France earlier this week, Arsenal have been preparing to make a £120 million bid in what could potentially prompt a flurry of outrageous offers to Monaco.

Since bursting onto the scene, Mbappe has been regularly tipped with a switch to Real Madrid. Even before there was probably genuine interest many media outlets used Zinedine Zidane's French nationality to put two and two together.

However, it now looks fairly unlikely the latest French wonderkid will join Los Blancos this summer.

According to Marca, Zidane rates Mbappe very highly but would struggle to find a place for the Monaco ace in his current squad.

Madrid's French boss received significant praise for how he rotated his side over the course of the season - ultimately resulting in a league and European Cup double - but remains reluctant to spend such a large fee on a player who may not even feature in his matchday squad.

Not all is lost, though, as the Spanish publication continue to add that Zidane's stance on the matter could alter if Gareth Bale were to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Despite being one of the manager's favourites, Bale has endured a rather frustrating campaign with a few injuries particularly hindering his form.

Nevertheless, it would still be a huge shock if Madrid decided to cut his time in Spain short.

There is one another way Mbappe could join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, however.

Some reports have claimed the 18-year-old will ignore any tempting summer offers to spend one more season at Monaco.

And Marca suggest this could work in Madrid's favour if they can agree a deal to bring Mbappe to the Bernabeu in 12 months' time.

That will give Zidane more time to decide whether Bale does have to be the one is moved on to make way for him.

In the meantime, Mbappe can get another season of regular playing time under his belt for Monaco, providing no one else jumps in first of course.

Topics:
Ligue 1
Gareth Bale
AS Monaco
Zinedine Zidane
Football

