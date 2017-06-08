Cavs 113, Warriors 118: Player ratings
Five superstar performances but only one five-star display in Cleveland
A game-high 13 rebounds for the point guard. Stephen Curry also had a game-high five offensive boards. The two-time MVP shot 55.6% from behind the arc and his 26 points, including two game-icing free throws, were crucial to keeping the Warriors perfect in this postseason. He came up with clutch threes when they were needed and his incredible strip of LeBron James in the first half may just be one of the most memorable moments of this series.
Having found his form in game two, Klay had the hot hand early. He went 3-4 to start the game and raced out to 11 points in the opening six minutes. Finishing with 30 on 11-18 from the field, it was an incredibly efficient night from the All-Star shooting guard. Once again, his defence was exemplary, but he came up against an elite Kyrie Irving. His iso defending on Kyrie with 30 seconds remaining in the game was brilliant.
Produced the crucial game-winning run, scoring 7 straight points in 63 seconds as the Warriors ended on an 11-0 run. Durant is the Finals MVP so far and he proved once again why he is an elite star in the league after a quiet third quarter, dropping 14 in the final 12 minutes. He stepped into the lead-taking three with such confidence and swagger that you never doubted the outcome. Add 8 boards and 4 dimes to his stat line and it was a brilliant performance.
Came close to a triple-double, but it wasn't an 'elite' Draymond performance. Finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds and as many assists but was in foul trouble early in the fourth quarter as he picked up his 5th personal. Must be praised for staying in the game despite those troubles. Was also handed a technical in the first half. Game-high +/- shows his value to his team, without even being spectacular.
No points, 1 rebound, 0-3 from the field, 4 turnovers and 4 fouls. Zaza struggled again. At one point, Kevin Durant and LeBron James were playing center; that tells you everything you need to know about Pachulia's ability to play in this game.
Hit 50% of his shots for 6 points but was unable to really be a difference maker. There was an extended period of play where Livingston and Iguodala shared the floor and it looked to have cost the Warriors the game, but KD was able to pull them through.
Came up big with the hustle plays. Iggy must have felt a sense of deja vu when he was blocked by LeBron James/Kevin Love with the Cavaliers holding a slender lead. However, he swatted James following Kevin Durant's lead-taking three and forced a turnover. 4 steals and a block to go with 7 points, 5 boards and 5 dimes. A job well done.
16 points in a huge third quarter as Uncle Drew came to life in the NBA Finals. His finishing at the rim under immense pressure defied belief. Regardless of who was defending him and how much contact he absorbed, Irving was finding the basket on every occasion. His three ball wasn't falling, and in the crucial moment he opted for a tough, low percentage three against Thompson. He missed, then Durant hit the killer three. Tough to take when you finish with 38 points on 16-29 from the field.
Having struggled in Oakland, JR flew out the blocks to knock down his first two shots of the night. The shooting guard ended the game with 16 points. He also contributed two big steals. Shooting 50% from behind the arc, he caused the Warriors problems we hadn't seen up to this point in the series.
A sucker punch for the King. It seems he threw everything he had at Golden State and still came up short. 39 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists on 55.6% shooting, LeBron looked exhausted as the game entered crunch time. He finished with five turnovers, highlighting his fatigue late on. Still, a performance of the highest quality from the league's best player, unfortunately, he came up against arguably the greatest team ever assembled.
Unable to influence the game offensively, hitting just one of his six shots from behind the arc as he scored 9 points. 1-9 from the field. But was able to effect the game in other ways. 13 rebounds, including four offensive boards, and six steals were huge in helping the champions with fast break and second chance points. Hustled hard all night.
There was a moment in the third quarter when it finally looked like Thompson had arrived. He blocked a Stephen Curry layup and hustled for an offensive rebound on the next play, but that was it. Ended with no points and 3 boards in over 23 minutes.
Offered little all night. Was 0-3 from the field, had no steals or blocks and managed 2 points from the charity stripe in his 11 minutes.
Notched just the 16th slam dunk of his NBA career in a stunning baseline cut to the basket. Hit two of his six shots from deep. Drew a huge offensive foul from Kevin Durant at what looked to be a vital moment in the fourth quarter. A better performance than he managed in California.
Tasked with the thankless job of guarding Kevin Durant. His effort on defence showed in his output on the other end. Two huge hustle plays in the third quarter that won't show up in the box score, he contributed to the impressive 33-22 quarter that put the Cavs up by 5 to start the fourth.
