A game-high 13 rebounds for the point guard. Stephen Curry also had a game-high five offensive boards. The two-time MVP shot 55.6% from behind the arc and his 26 points, including two game-icing free throws, were crucial to keeping the Warriors perfect in this postseason. He came up with clutch threes when they were needed and his incredible strip of LeBron James in the first half may just be one of the most memorable moments of this series.

Having found his form in game two, Klay had the hot hand early. He went 3-4 to start the game and raced out to 11 points in the opening six minutes. Finishing with 30 on 11-18 from the field, it was an incredibly efficient night from the All-Star shooting guard. Once again, his defence was exemplary, but he came up against an elite Kyrie Irving. His iso defending on Kyrie with 30 seconds remaining in the game was brilliant.