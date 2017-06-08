Kevin Durant reacts to his Game 3-winning three-pointer

Official online NBA destination in the UK

The Golden State Warriors are now just one more game away from winning their second NBA Championship in team history after an important win in this year's Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. 

The Warriors secured a Game 3 victory by 118-113 at the Quicken Loans Arena last night, moving them to a 3-0 lead in the series and one more win away from claiming the NBA title once more. 

The decisive moment of the game came late in the fourth quarter when Kevin Durant converted a three that was not responded to by the Cavaliers, edging them out ahead in this tightly contested and pivotal game in the series.

Speaking to Benjamin Hoffman of the New York Times, Durant said he had been working on that shot for his entire life 

He said: “All I was looking at was the bottom of the net. I’ve been working on that shot my whole life. For that one to go in was liberating.”

The 28-year-old finished Game 3 with 31 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, meaning he now has scored 30-plus in all three games of the Finals.

He scored seven straight points in the final two minutes of Game 3, and throughout most of those three games, he has been guarded by LeBron James, adding further emphasis to the fact he may have now past the Cavaliers star as the best player in the league.

What makes things even sweeter for Durant is that his crucial three-pointer was also against LeBron, showing that when it comes to crunch time, no matter the opponent, the Warriors star is going to be able to step up for the team when it matters the most.

It seems as though the lifetime of practice has certainly paid off for the 2014 NBA MVP, as he was able to step up to the plate against one of the toughest opponents in the league today. Now all he has to do is do this one more time in Game 4 on Friday night and the Warriors will have to make space in their trophy cabinet.

2017 NBA Finals - Game Three

