What Seth Rollins misses the most about being in The Shield

Perhaps the biggest reason Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins find themselves in the position they’re in today is because of what they were able to accomplish during their days as The Shield.

Their arrival was a surprise; they brought something different to the table and they were able to swim when they were thrown in at the deep end, where most wouldn’t have survived.

THE SHIELD

Since the well-documented implosion, all three have gone on to bigger and better things which has included WWE Championship runs as well as big WrestleMania moments from the brilliant cash-in, to The Big Dog’s stunning victory over The Undertaker on April 2.

As expected, rumours kicked off the moment The Lunatic Fringe was traded to Monday Night RAW in the recent superstar shake-up, with many believing it’s only a matter of time before a threat emerges and the trio are forced to reunite.

While we may have to wait some time for that as there are no signs of a full-blown reunion taking place, The Architect has been explaining what he does miss about his Shield days.

They steamrolled through their opposition, they were involved in some of the biggest feuds possible but the thing he misses the most is the entrance music, as well as walking through the crowd when they came to the ring.

ENTRANCE

Speaking to Bandwagon, Rollins said: “Well, that song definitely has a special place in my heart, obviously.

“It’s my first big entrance theme on the WWE main roster. We also got to record the beginning to that, the ‘Sierra Hotel India Echo Lima Delta – Shield’ ourselves. Me, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose sat in a room and did those call signs. That was pretty cool.

“It was composed by Jim Johnston – who’s a legendary music maker for WWE.

“Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock – He did all the best ones ever, so he kinda picks and chooses who he wants to work with nowadays and The Shield was his special project.

“He really nailed it on the head with his one. That song, Roman still kinda uses a version of it.

“I still miss it, though, with our entrance through the crowd.”

Their entrance will go down in history as one of the best, as it was something different that wasn’t being done at the time and everyone knew what was going to happen the second we heard their music hit.

He also went on to reveal that fans should expect him to keep his current music for a long time, and would love to trade entrances with Bray Wyatt – and even Shinsuke Nakamura.

