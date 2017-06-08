GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis set to face legal action for adopting nickname

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis faces legal action after adopting the nickname 'Special K'. 

World renowned cereal company Kellogg's has taken issue with the Aussie and is set to defend its 59-year-old 'Special K' trademark in the country with initiated court proceedings already on the way. 

Kokkinakis reportedly wishes to use the nickname for merchandise such as clothing, but might have to visit the court first in order to gain the rights to the brand name. 

Article continues below

The case was moved to a mediation conference following a hearing in Adelaide at the Federal court of Australia. 

A representative of Kellogg's commented on the issue, saying:  "The Kokkinakis Company has applied to register Special K as a trademark and we are defending our trademark."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

The likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have made millions from merchandising their names without any interference from competing institutions. 

Unfortunately for Kokkinakis, the name he wishes to adopt clashes with a big corporation who likely have the funds to go through with the case and protect their trademark name. 

The Australian player has been out of action over the past two years, but made his return last week for the start of the French Open. 

However, his return was cut short in the opening round itself as he was defeated by Japanese player Kei Nishikori. 

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-MEN

Nishikori himself saw his French Open dream end yesterday, as he was defeated by world number one Andy Murray in four sets.

As for Kokkinakis, the 21-year-old from Australia will have to continue to battle with the cereal brand whilst also focusing on his return to tennis.

Despite his French Open elimination, Kokkinakis will just be delighted to be back on the court following years of injury woes.

However, he may not be able to have his own merchandise if Kellog's get their way.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rafael Nadal
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Roger Federer
French Open

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The Enzo Amore and Big Cass storyline could feature one massive twist

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

The shock reason WWE had The Hardy Boyz lose titles [Cageside Seats]

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Lionel Messi reveals what he really thinks of Cristiano Ronaldo as a player

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Buffalo Bills CB spends absurd amount on Uber ride so he could attend OTAs

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Seth Rollins reveals the one thing he massively misses about The Shield

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again