Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis faces legal action after adopting the nickname 'Special K'.

World renowned cereal company Kellogg's has taken issue with the Aussie and is set to defend its 59-year-old 'Special K' trademark in the country with initiated court proceedings already on the way.

Kokkinakis reportedly wishes to use the nickname for merchandise such as clothing, but might have to visit the court first in order to gain the rights to the brand name.

The case was moved to a mediation conference following a hearing in Adelaide at the Federal court of Australia.

A representative of Kellogg's commented on the issue, saying: "The Kokkinakis Company has applied to register Special K as a trademark and we are defending our trademark."

The likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have made millions from merchandising their names without any interference from competing institutions.

Unfortunately for Kokkinakis, the name he wishes to adopt clashes with a big corporation who likely have the funds to go through with the case and protect their trademark name.

The Australian player has been out of action over the past two years, but made his return last week for the start of the French Open.

However, his return was cut short in the opening round itself as he was defeated by Japanese player Kei Nishikori.

Nishikori himself saw his French Open dream end yesterday, as he was defeated by world number one Andy Murray in four sets.

As for Kokkinakis, the 21-year-old from Australia will have to continue to battle with the cereal brand whilst also focusing on his return to tennis.

Despite his French Open elimination, Kokkinakis will just be delighted to be back on the court following years of injury woes.

However, he may not be able to have his own merchandise if Kellog's get their way.

