Describing Paul Pogba's first season back at Manchester United is a difficult one.

On the one hand, he helped the Red Devils to win the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and, most recently, the Europa League to gain Champions League qualification.

On the other, the Frenchman recorded only nine goals and five assists in 51 appearances all season - a poor return for someone who cost £89 million.

Article continues below

Pogba was asked in a recent interview with Sky Germany to summarise his season and pretty much nailed it by describing it as "complicated".

"My first season back here in Manchester was good, but quite complicated," he said. "I had to adapt to the English football. I didn't really have a preseason so I had to jump straight in.

Article continues below

"But the more I trained the better it got. With the other players, I felt at ease from the first moment on.

"It's true that the results weren't as positive as we had wished, but we reached our goals. All in all, it was a good season for us."

United fans are hoping Pogba - who only recently turned 24 - will step up in the 2017/18 season given their ambitions of winning the Premier League and challenging in Europe.

It's the goals and assists department he must improve in most, even if he has been dreadfully unlucky with hitting the woodwork and his teammates not finishing chances.

Well, it would seem he has his shooting boots on for the France international team judging by a video that's going viral on Twitter.

In the footage below, Pogba scores FOUR in a row from crosses, one being a header and the other three being volleys. Check it out.

POGBA'S ON FIRE

How's that for accuracy? Although his fourth goal had a slice of luck about it.

Only time will tell whether Pogba can live up to his £89 million price tag but according to the man himself, he has everything he needs at United, including the "extreme" Jose Mourinho.

"He is the Special One because he wins," he added. "Sometimes he does some extreme things. Against Chelsea, he changed our tactical formation just before the game.

"We had never trained it before but it worked out well. That was special. He won three trophies in his first year, that's special as well. He deserves his name.

"He's a manager who is really close with the players. Personally, he welcomed me, we had a talk and I had a good feeling from the first moment on.

"He trusted and defended me. That's all a player needs."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms