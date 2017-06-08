GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk sends first tweet since move to Liverpool collapsed

Liverpool fans were heading into this summer full of optimism.

The Reds finished in the top four for only the second time in seven seasons, qualifying for the playoff round of the Champions League in the process.

And noises coming out of the club suggested that Jurgen Klopp was set to be given a club record warchest to splash on top quality players.

One of those top quality players was Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool appeared to beat both Manchester City and Chelsea to his signature when numerous reports claimed the Dutchman had decided to join the Merseysiders.

However, Southampton weren’t going to allow Van Dijk to leave easily.

Liverpool's apology

They reported Liverpool for their ‘illegal’ approach, resulting in the Anfield club writing an official apology and withdrawing any interest in their transfer target.

While Liverpool fans reacted furiously to the news that they had just withdrawn from signing a player they desperately needed, what was Van Dijk thinking after his preferred move to Liverpool fell through?

Well, plenty of people on social media suggested that he briefly removed the “Player for Southampton” from his Twitter bio.

But there was no tweet.

Until today.

Van Dijk took to Twitter to post a rather cryptic message.

Van Dijk's tweet

He uploaded an image of him looking out an aeroplane window with the simple caption:

While Van Dijk didn’t exactly give much away, Liverpool fans thought it was a clear come-and-get-me-plea to their club.

Thousands of Liverpool fans have replied to Van Dijk's tweet - and they're going pretty crazy.

Liverpool fans go crazy

Here’s how they reacted:

It now seems almost impossible for Van Dijk to join Liverpool this summer but Kopites are still hoping. After all, the transfer window hasn’t even opened yet.

Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Nathaniel Clyne
Southampton
Adam Lallana
