Football

Nile Ranger.

Nile Ranger's tribute to Cheick Tiote is being investigated

Newcastle United have been leading the tributes to their former player Cheick Tiote after his tragic passing earlier this week.

The 30-year-old collapsed when training with Chinese club Beijing Enterprises and died later in hospital.

Tiote only left English football in February and the sad news has been met with shock and grief.

The Ivorian is remembered by many for giving us one of the greatest moments in Premier League history, scoring a late screamer to equalise against Arsenal and complete a comeback from 4-0 down.

A statement on the Magpies' official website read:

"We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of Cheick Tioté at the age of just 30.

"The thoughts of everyone at Newcastle United are with Cheick's family, friends, teammates and everyone connected with the clubs he represented."

Several of his friends in the game also took to social media to post tributes:

It's perfectly natural that they should want to pay their respects.

The only tribute which has raised a few eyebrows is an Instagram post by Nile Ranger.

Ranger's tribute has gone badly wrong 

The striker was most recently playing for Southend, but he's actually two weeks into an eight-month prison sentence for fraud.

Here's what appeared on his account, though of course, it can't be confirmed that he was actually the one who sent it:

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice told the Southend Echo:

“This behaviour is unacceptable and we are working to get the content removed from social media. The prison is also investigating.

“It is a criminal offence to bring a mobile phone into prison, or transmit sounds or images from within a prison using a mobile phone. These offences carry a maximum penalty of two years in prison.”

Unfortunately, Ranger has a history of making trouble for himself and this is just his latest misdemeanour.

Southend are yet to decide on their course of action when he is released.

