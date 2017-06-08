One of the most intriguing storylines taking place on WWE television today features on Monday Night RAW, with every fan having their own theory on who is behind the attacks Enzo Amore and Big Cass have suffered.

Enzo has already been laid out in the backstage area on two occasions while earlier this week on RAW, Big Cass fell victim to an ambush where he revealed the assailant left behind a gold chain.

MYSTERY ATTACKERS

That resulted in Enzo recruiting another seven-foot monster in The Big Show when they took on the good brothers in Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, but interest remains in what the big reveal will be.

So far, we’ve seen The Revival come under suspicion after Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were spotted acting suspiciously backstage when Enzo was attacked the first them, while The Big Show has also been questioned.

Then, all of the suspicions shifted to Big Cass with many claiming this will lead to his heel turn and an eventual singles push, with many speculating that the attack this week was staged so nobody would suspect him.

You can’t blame fans for thinking that way, as fans spotted a big clue on RAW last week when Big Cass shook Corey Graves’ hand – one week after he claimed he’d love to shake the hand of whoever did it.

However, if a new report from The Inquisitr is to be believed then the storyline could unfold in a completely different yet surprising fashion; and it wouldn’t be Big Cass turning heel.

SURPRISING REVEAL?

The rumour comes Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer who were speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, where they speculated that this could be a way for Enzo Amore to turn heel instead.

This would be a fantastic way to throw WWE fans off, as they could reveal that Enzo was faking the first two incidents and may have been behind Big Cass suffering a beatdown the following week, even if the storytelling would be more complex considering the size difference of both men.

It’s no secret that the act is becoming stale, and you could argue that this three-week storyline is helping them become relevant and talked-about again; so, the payoff must be something the fans are invested in rather than being left seriously underwhelmed.

They added that WWE is leaving the option open-ended for now which means if they change their mind on anything, The Revival or even The Big Show could be revealed as the attackers.

Although, you probably can’t rule out a call-up from NXT either.

Would you like to see Enzo Amore turn heel? Or should the attackers be somebody else? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

