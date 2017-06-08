GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Mercedes respond to claims they are planning on quitting Formula 1

Claims that reigning Formula One champions Mercedes are looking to leave the sport have been denied in no uncertain terms by team boss Toto Wolff.

Rumours began to swirl after Eddie Jordan, a former F1 team owner, gave an interview to Auto Bild, where he speculated about the imminent departure of Mercedes as a constructor.

The talk came after a question about the future of former champion and current Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel and the potential for a future move to Mercedes.

But, Jordan didn't see it happening, instead citing the recent success of the German team as a reason they may soon seek an exit from competition.

"I think they will go for the titles this and next year and then the board of directors in Stuttgart will decide to sell the team and stay only as an engine maker," Jordan said.

"I would do the same, because Mercedes have won everything and it can only get worse from now."

The Jordan Grand Prix founder seemed certain on a future in engine building, going on to say: "It's better to go back to their old core business in Formula One, which is developing and delivering high-tech engines."

Mercedes, however, acted fast to end any speculation by issuing a statement on Wednesday, and Toto Wolff hammered things home with a statement of his own.

"Monaco is a place where people like to party and it seems like somebody did a bit too much of that!" said the head of Mercedes motorsport.

"The reports are completely baseless and reflect nothing more than the mischievous speculation of one individual."

The Austrian then made the team's commitments clear, saying: "Mercedes has firm contracts for its participation in Formula One until the end of 2020 -- and is currently in discussions about the next competitive cycle with the sport's new owners."

Formula 1

