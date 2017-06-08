Chris Eubank Jr has set his sights on an all-British fight with IBF super-middleweight champion James DeGale, but believes his target hasn't got the heart for the fight.

Talking ahead of the first defence of his IBO title against Arthur Abraham, Eubank questioned the fortitude of 31-year-old DeGale.

"He's talking about shoulder surgery, but it’s more like heart surgery that he needs. He's got no heart", said Eubank, in the wake of DeGale's shoulder surgery that will keep him away from the ring for a considerable amount of time.

Eubank Jr was referencing an attempted confrontation he made at the O2 Arena back in March at the heavyweight match between David Haye and Tony Bellew.

Eubank, however, hadn't quite got the reaction he anticipated.

"He was just timid and shocked that I even went up to him. For a world champion it was embarrassing," said the 27-year-old.

"I thought I would get a bit of heat from him but it was the complete opposite. I frightened him, he was afraid to engage me. He doesn't want to fight.

"If someone came up to me and told me they want to fight me I would put them in their place. He didn't do that at all — he just scurried off."

The IBO champion doesn't believe the lack of reaction hurt any possibilities of a future fight, however, going on to say: "Now he's got an injury but the fight has to happen — there is no way out for him."

Eubank Jr also claims to have made an offer to DeGale's team, one that hasn't been accepted, saying that he needs the fight.

"We offered them serious money for the fight and they turned it down.

"I need the fight because of history — I am willing to do what I need to do to make it happen."

Unfazed, Eubank offered his own idea as to why the fight is yet to be accepted.

"I'd just turned pro. I got on top, dominated the spar and schooled him.

"I've been waiting for the opportunity to show everybody what I was saying is true."

DeGale plans on returning to fight in December in a defence of his IBF title against mandatory challenger Andre Dirrell, and Eubank is prepared to fight DeGale whether he has the gold or not.

"He's got a world title, whether he keeps it or not now he's injured, that's up for debate.

"Even if he has to relinquish it, I can fight for the vacant belt.

"But I would still want to fight DeGale, with or without the belt.

"There's a lot of great fights to be had in the division — George Groves is another one, but he has also refused to fight me."

