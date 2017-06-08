A huge update was revealed earlier this week when the venue for the Saul Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin super fight had been confirmed.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the spectacle on September 16 as Canelo officially enters the middleweight division in an attempt to take multiple championships away from the hard-hitting Kazakh.

SEPTEMBER 16

The bout was officially confirmed after the Mexican won a one-sided contest against bitter rival Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and a WWE-style call-out after the fight saw the knockout artist make his way to the ring to confirm the boxing fans are finally getting the fight they want.

For so long, accusations were thrown around that one fighter was ducking the other, and that Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya was avoiding this tough task for a fighter he seemingly protected throughout his career.

That notion has been thrown out of the window now, although many have argued that the reason this was made because the air of invincibility surrounding Triple G disappeared when he edged out Daniel Jacobs in his last outing.

The event will mark the first time Golovkin has fought in Las Vegas, and Canelo recently claimed that he isn’t afraid and will prove this is his own era.

According to Boxing Scene, he said: “I have repeatedly said that I fear no man, and I am now going to prove it by stepping into the ring against GGG.

“When the final bell rings, everyone will know that this is indeed the Canelo era, and that I am the best fighter in all of boxing.”

PREDICTION

As expected, De La Hoya also agrees that it is the Canelo era and made quite a surprising prediction; claiming Alvarez will Golovkin to sleep within 10 rounds.

Speaking to ES News, De La Hoya claimed: “It’s Canelo’s era – and we feel very confident that our guy Canelo Alvarez is going to show up in the best shape of his career and with confidence.

“Look, I’m calling a knockout within ten rounds.

“This is the fight everyone wants to see and that they’ve been wanting to see for the last year and a half.”

It’s a massive claim to make, considering Golovkin has never tasted defeat and is usually the one dishing out the knockout finishes, rather than being put to sleep himself.

However, Canelo does have a point to prove after Golovkin started the mind games by laughing at his performance against Chavez Jr.

Based on a recent training video, though, Canelo is taking training very seriously and those body shots are something Golovkin will need to look out for.

Do you agree with Oscar De La Hoya? Will Canelo knock Golovkin out within 10 rounds? Have Your say in the comments section below

