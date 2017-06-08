Usain Bolt's record-breaking time of 9.58 seconds in the 100m in 2009 will go down as one of the greatest moments in sporting history.

Having clocked 9.69 the year previously at the Beijing Olympics, where he won gold in the 100m and 200m, the Jamaican shaved 0.11 seconds at the World Championships in Berlin.

It will take something special for Bolt's record to ever be broken and according to himself, it would require a perfect race in perfect weather conditions to do it.

Article continues below

Asked in 2013 whether he could surpass 9.58, he said: "Yes, of course, [but] it would require a technically almost perfect race and for the weather conditions to be good."

Fellow Jamaican sprinter and former record holder Asafa Powell echoed Bolt's claim that 9.58 can be broken last year.

Article continues below

"It will be very difficult to break these two records (100m and 200m)," he said. "I feel breaking the 9.58 seconds (in 100m) could be more likely to be broken, if at all it happens."

Many have tried and failed to break Bolt's record, including America's Justin Gatlin and Jamaican Yohan Blake, who rose to prominence at the 2012 London Olympics.

However, there is one name athletics fans may not have heard of but should keep an eye out for over the coming years.

Introducing 21-year-old college sprinter, Christian Coleman.

Coleman, who attends The University of Tennessee, recently ran a blistering time of 9.82 seconds to set a new collegiate record and come within 0.24 seconds of Bolt's 100m time.

As you would expect, the American's time was a personal best and also the ninth fastest ever. Check out the race below.

Wow. We could be looking at the future fastest man on earth here. Speaking after the race, Coleman explained how the best is yet to come.

"The sky's the limit as fast as I can ever run," he said. "I just wanted to come out here and make it to the final, really. That was the plan.

"I felt like I got a pretty decent start, I separated and got on top of it and I just wanted to finish to the line and make sure I made it to the final. It felt pretty good."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms