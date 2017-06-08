Barcelona can expect to see plenty of comings and goings this summer, but Lionel Messi isn't going to be one of them.

The Argentine has never really looked like leaving, but his current contract does expire in 2018.

That has made negotiating a new deal a matter of priority for incoming Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde.

The 29-year-old shows no real signs of slowing down, having contributed a ridiculous 53 goals this season.

As it turned out, it wasn't enough to help Barca prevent Real Madrid from winning both La Liga and the Champions League, but that's no fault of Messi's.

As the club embarks on a new era under Valverde, it's vital that they tie down their star man, and it appears they've now managed to come to an agreement.

A programme on Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, brought to our attention by AS, is reporting that Messi's new deal is essentially done and will be signed in July due to accounting reasons.

Unsurprisingly, there are some pretty eye-watering details attached to the extension.

The release clause is insane

Firstly, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be picking up a salary of 30million euros a year after tax. We'll leave you to make up your own jokes.

Even more remarkably, his release clause is set to be hiked from 250m euros to a crazy 400m.

It's fair to say that completely rules out Messi leaving Catalonia unless Barca officials decide to sell in a few years time.

Negotiations took place between the board and Messi's father, Jorge, so he has a lot to thank him for, having talked his son into one of the most spectacular contracts in world football.

The forward is now committed until 2021, which is incidentally when club president Josep Maria Bartomeu's tenure comes to an end.

It's ultimately a huge positive, as it means Messi is now guaranteed to spend the remainder of his best years at the Nou Camp.

