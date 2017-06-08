GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Angel Gomes receives brilliant video message from Ronaldinho

Up until a month ago, not many people outside of Manchester would have known who Angel Gomes was.

To tell the truth, there was probably also a fairly large section of Man United supporters who were none the wiser either when the 16-year-old made his senior debut for the club against Crystal Palace last month.

Gomes came on to replace Wayne Rooney for the final few minutes and showed a couple of nice touches to suggest he is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Of course, it is important not too much pressure is placed on the midfielder. He wouldn't be the first talented English teen to be labelled 'the next big thing' only to fall some way short - and he definitely won't be the last.

But it must be equally hard for Gomes himself to play down his expectations too, especially when legends of the game such as Ronaldinho are sending him special messages.

It's true, the former Barcelona star has actually sent a personal video message wishing Gomes good luck.

The Man United starlet posted the video via his Instagram account, showing Ronaldinho sat in what would appear to be a plane.

As you can see below, Ronaldinho says: "Hello Angel, Ronaldinho here speaking. Big hug and good luck. All the best.

"I am following your progress. I wish you all the happiness in the world. Smash it! Soon we'll get to meet each other."

Such a nice gesture from the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner.

Of course, Gomes would have been just two-years-old when Ronaldinho won the 2002 World Cup - frightening, we know.

But some of his best performances actually came later in the 2000's for Barcelona, probably when Gomes was just starting to get into the sport.

If knowing one of the best players of a generation is tracking your progress to the top doesn't inspire you, nothing will.

